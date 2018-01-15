Actor Spanky Manikan loses battle with cancer

AWARD winning veteran actor Spanky Manikan, who had been battling lung cancer, died Sunday at the age of 75.

His wife, Susan Africa, said in a text message to her manager Ed Instrella that Manican “peacefully joined his Creator at 11:41 today (Sunday).”

“Please pray for his eternal peace and happiness. Thank you for everything,” Africa added.

Manikan suffered from stage four lung cancer. He was in and out of the hospital because of various complications resulting from his illness.

In August, fellow actor Nanding Josef wrote on social media that Manikan “has been hospitalized four times already which has drained family savings.”

Several friends of the veteran actor organized the “Sunday for Spanky” fund-raising campaign to help him with his medical expenses.

Manikan has three children — Eli, Mika and Miguel.

Manikan began his theater career with the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) in the production “Halimaw” in 1972. Since then, he has acted with Dulaang UP, Manila Metropolitan Theater, Bulwagang Gantimpala and Tanghalang Pilipino of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

In films, Manikan is best known for his roles in “Maynila sa Kuko Ng Liwanag,” “Bona,” “Broken Marriage,” and “Himala,” for which he was named best supporting actor at the 1981 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Manikan was also cited Best Actor (Non-Musical) by the Aliw Awards for his portrayal of Zacarias Monzon in Tanghalang Pilipino’s Mga Ama Mga Anak in 2014.