Actors Guild scores big with SSS benefits for members

To recall, there was a protest on social media and from other sectors of show business questioning the election of Imelda Papin as president of the Actors Guild. This was initiated by stage and character actress Malou Crisologo on the grounds that the iconic songbird is no big movie star.

When asked to comment about this, La Papin merely shrugged her shoulders, saying she has no energy to answer accusations of her detractors. She clarified, however, that the Actors Guild’s constitution includes actors, celebrities and even TV personalities.

That she being in large measure a TV celebrity herself makes her more than qualified for the position, not to mention that she has done some unheralded movies as well during her peak for technical considerations.

The protest is now water under the bridge as La Papin has proven to all and sundry that she has considerably walked the talk in bringing the organization to new heights. It largely contrasts to what more popular past presidents did who merely assumed the position one after another.

As proof to Imelda’s current leadership, her first major fundraiser billed “A Night With The Stars” at SM North EDSA Sky Dome was a resounding success in terms of attendance and ticket sales. On top of it, she was able to sway several rich patrons and donors from the audience to contribute big sums as seed money for the guild.

Relative to the fundraising activity for members who are now mostly out of acting jobs, Caveat recently chanced upon La Papin at Icon Hotel conferring with some of the guild’s officials.

She was euphoric in disclosing that the guild has scored another victory in a MOA with the Social Security System (SSS) signed with Chairman Dean Amado Valdez. This initiative is unprecedented on the part of La Papin’s leadership.

Among many others, stipulated in the MOA is for guild members to sign up for SSS even if they are past their prime on a legal premise to offset past dues to make them all the same sustainable and contributing SSS beneficiaries through much of their twilight years.

The MOA is a milestone and legacy, a win-win solution providing guild members social benefits that have long been denied them by all past leaderships. This never happened during the terms of past presidents now-dead like Fernando Poe Jr., German Moreno, Rudy Fernandez and even during the terms of past living presidents as well.

This elevating act should be emulated by the rest of the guilds under the umbrella of the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) which have been in similar situation.

Now it can be told that Imelda Papin has held on to her most challenging post with nary a blink of an eye.