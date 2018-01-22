Actor’s properties meant for kids, current flame

PLUS: When versatility poses as liability

Taking time off to travel does not just provide a refreshing experience, it is also one of discovery.

Thanks to a female property consultant (FPC) who served as our guide in a recent group tour en route to an island resort in the northern part of Luzon.

As we were riding the golf cart, part of her sales pitch was a list so far of the resort’s celebrity-property owners: a “royal couple,” a comedienne, among others.

But what took our fancy the most is a popular actor-producer (PAP) who the FPC said had purchased five 200 square-meter lots and two 500 square-meter golf residences.

“He first bought the five lots right across this model house,” the FPC directed us to the exact spot within one of its subdivisions, “Matagal na niyang nabili yun at a price of P3,000 per square meter. Now each lot costs P12,000. He got them for a lower price kasi kaibigan niya yung president ng resort, they’re provincemates.”

Why five lots is already a given, according to the FPC: “For sure, ipamamana niya yun sa mga anak niya (with different women).”

A golf hobbyist, the PAP had also bought two lots which rest on the sprawling nine-hole golf course, “For sure, yun naman yung para sa kanila ng karelasyon niya (PAP) ngayon and their growing family. After all, they’re really meant to be.”

* * *

GUESS WHO? Gracious and tactful as ever, this lady producer (LP) couldn’t be forced to answer if she had plans of getting a homegrown actress (HA) to star in a future film project.

Surrounded by the entertainment media at a recent event, the LP’s no-comment reply was—as far as the former were concerned—“moot and academic.”

All along the LP was aware of the HA’s work ethic most especially in the last TV series she appeared in which beckoned her comeback. Nope, it had nothing to do with the latter’s work attitude but rather the HA had an obvious difficulty in mouthing her lines.

“Para siyang ngongo na hindi mo maintintindihan, parang may laman ang bibig na hindi mo mawari. She even has facial twitches that could distract the viewers,” one of the attendees remarked.

Uh-oh.

* * *

HARDLY were the loyal viewers of a slambang TV series aware that its fight director (FD) resigned from his job. Nah, it’s not because he was no longer physically fit.

“Truth is, he (FD) literally got into a fight (verbal, that is) with the main cast member (MCM). As you very well know, the MCM also dabbles in directing aside from overseeing the creative aspect of the series, short of saying na kahit hindi naman niya talaga trabaho, eh, pinakikialaman niya. That’s when the FD got fed up with the MCM,” reveals our source.

Well, being a “jack of all trades”—as the MCM wants to prove he’s one himself—poses a disadvantage. While there’s no doubt that the MCM is versatile given any task, “Eh, parang pinalalabas naman niya na walang silbi yung mga taong inilagay sa trabaho nila, no!”