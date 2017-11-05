Actress Isabel Granada passes away

FILIPINA actress Isabel Granada died late Saturday night in Qatar, her partner and her former husband confirmed. She was 41 years old.



The news came 10 days after Granada suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital in Qatar on October 25. It was later revealed that the actress had aneurysm. She had been in comatose lince.



Arnel Cowley, Granada’s partner, made the announcement on his Facebook page past Sunday midnight.



“It is with great sadness that my wife Isabel Granada has peacefully passed here in Doha Qatar,” Cowley said.



“She has been a fantastic wife, mother and daughter. She always did her best in everything she did, whether it be in front of a camera or sports,” he added.



“Baby, wherever you might be. Just always remember that I love you and I miss you very much,” he ended.



Later on, Cowley told GMA News that his partner was declared dead at

6 p.m. in Qatar (11 p.m. in Manila).



Granada’s ex-husband, actor-turned- politician Jericho Aguas, also posted a tribute for her.



“Malaki ang naging parte mo sa aking buhay. Binigyan mo ako ng isang gwapo’t matalinong anak, makulay ang 14 years nating pagsasama. Sa lahat mula sa aking puso’t kaluluwa, maraming maraming salamat. Pahinga ka na. paalam Isa,” Aguas wrote.



Granada was one of the biggest names in local show business in the ‘80s and ‘90s. She started her career in the late German Moreno’s show “That’s Entertainment.” CHRISTINA ALPAD



