Actress Isabel Granada receives military honors posthumously upon arrival in PH

THE remains of actress Isabel Granada arrived in the country on Thursday with the Philippine Air Force (PAF) giving her full military honors, according to a television report.

In an interview, the PAF said Granada served as staff sergeant in 2001.

Footage showed Arnel Cowley, Granada’s second husband, weeping upon seeing the coffin, which was wrapped with the Philippine flag.

Also present were ex-husband Jericho Genasky Aguas and their son Hubert.

The wake of Granada, a popular actress in the 1980s, will be open to the public on November 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santuario de San Jose Parish in Mandaluyong City. ROSVEL DIAZ