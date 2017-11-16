Actress Isabel Lopez appears at transport office for hearing on traffic raps

ACTRESS Maria Isabel Lopez appeared on Thursday at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Quezon City where she is facing charges for violating traffic laws when she deliberately entered into the lane for VIPs of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ Summit and posted photos of her infraction on social media.

The LTO summoned Lopez in an order issued on November 12, saying she disregarded traffic signs, violated the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, and for reckless driving.

On Sunday, Lopez posted on her social media accounts that she moved the divider cones and drove on the lane designated for Asean delegates.

“I removed the divider cones! Then all other motorists behind me followed! MMDA thinks I’m an official ASEAN delegate. If you can’t beat em, join them,” Lopez posted as a caption.

The DOTr, along with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said that it recommended the suspension or cancellation of Lopez’s driver’s license.