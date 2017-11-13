Transport summons actress Isabel Lopez; cancellation, suspension of license sought

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) summoned actress Maria Isabel Lopez for removing plastic barriers used for the lane designated for VIPs attending the Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) Summit, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday.

“LTO Chief Edgar Galvante says that proper investigation procedures will be observed, and that LTO shall ensure that their decision will be anchored on the truth, and adherence to the rule of law,” the DOTr said in a statement.

The order, issued on November 12, said that Lopez disregarded traffic signs; violated the Anti-Distracted Driving Act; and was guilty of reckless driving.

On Sunday, Lopez posted on her social media accounts that she moved the divider cones and drove on the lane designated for Asean delegates.

“I removed the divider cones!Then all other motorists behind me followed! MMDA thinks I’m an official ASEAN delegate. If you can’t beat em, join them,” Lopez posted as a caption.

The DOTr, along with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the National Capital Region Police Office, said that it recommended the suspension or cancellation of Lopez’s driver’s license.

“Ms. Lopez’s actions, which she even posted on social media, does not only show a blatant disregard of traffic rules and regulations, but also puts at risk the Summit delegates and other persons who might replicate her actions,” the DOTr said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO