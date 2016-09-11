Actress Joy Viado passes away at 51

Actress, singer and comedienne Joy Viado died of heart attack Saturday night. She was 51.

Her death was confirmed by son Joseph Christopher in a radio interview with AM radio station DZMM. He said that Viado was taken to Quezon City General Hospital after complaining of chest pain. She was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m.

“She came from her friend’s house, and when she got home she complained of having difficulty in breathing. When we were in the car, she was really catching her breath. The doctors tried to revive her but to no response,” Joseph Christopher said.

Viado’s wake will be held at Arlington Memorial Chapels beginning Sunday afternoon.

Viado was reportedly confined last year for diabetes, a disease she has had since 2000, and other complications. Her colleagues from the entertainment industry, held a fund raising event back to help pay for her medical bills after undergoing three debridement surgeries and amputation on her lower left leg.

Viado was able to return to television work after recovering from her surgeries. She was last seen on the GMA Network comedy series, Dear Uge, starring fellow comedienne Eugene Domingo. She was also cast in the upcoming film, Mang Kepweng Returns starring Vhong Navarro, and was supposed to shoot scenes today.

A veteran entertainer, she began her career in the children’s show, Eskuwelahang Munti, but it another kiddie show, Ang TV, which made her more popular.

She was also part of television shows Got To Believe, Wako Wako, and Luv U, as well as hit films Desperadas 2, Petrang Kabayo, Sisterakas, Four Sisters and a Wedding, and Girl Boy Bakla Tomboy.