Actress leads feeding of Marawi children

MARAWI CITY: World Food Programme (WFP) national ambassador KC Concepcion led special feeding for schoolchildren at Camp Bagong Amai Pakpak Elementary School and joined other activities during her visit on Tuesday.

The WFP also invited restaurateur-chef Tony Escalante to cook meals for about 200 schoolchildren, some of whom were in tears when Concepcion arrived.

With social workers, it conducted a coloring session and distributed treats to the children.

The WFP donated kitchen utensils and food supplies to the school that included sacks of rice, eggs, cooking oil, salt, sugar and milk.

Teacher Fatima Pangompig said the children are recovering from the trauma of war but the challenge of providing nutritious food on a sustained basis is a daunting one since the Marawi market has been razed and people would have to go to neighboring Saguiaran town or Iligan City to buy food.

Concepcion said she has been visiting Marawi for about 10 years now and was saddened by effects of the war on the children.

But, she added, she was happy to see them going to school even if it had become quite a heavy burden for them.

“The children are still adjusting, and we are here with other agencies to provide meals and to lift their spirits. The point of the WFP school feeding is to sustain the children’s nutrition so they can continue with their education,” Concepcion said.

Meanwhile, the United States Agency for International Development through US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim has provided P100 million ($2 million) in new assistance to the WFP and the Philippine government to increase the food security of communities affected by the Marawi conflict.