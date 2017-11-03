Actress Paz de la Huerta accuses Weinstein of rape

LOS ANGELES: Actress Paz de la Huerta has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her twice in 2010, joining dozens of women who have leveled sexual assault allegations against the disgraced Hollywood mogul. The 33-year-old, known for her role in hit TV series Boardwalk Empire, described the alleged assaults, which police are investigating, to Vanity Fair magazine. The first occurred when Weinstein demanded to come inside De la Huerta’s apartment after driving her home, she said. De la Huerta said the second assault occurred about a month later when Weinstein showed up at her building despite her having asked him to leave her alone, and suggested talking about it in her apartment. New York Police Department spokesman Sergeant Brendan Ryan told Agence France-Presse that the department is “aware of the sexual assault complaints” and is “actively investigating them.”