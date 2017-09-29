Adam and Steve?

I guess the proponents of same sex “marriage” and I were not on the same page. As far as I know, God created man “male and female” (Genesis 1:27) and Adam called her woman. Man and woman are equal as persons and complementary as male and female.

Marriage is not just any relationship between human beings, but it exists solely between a man and a woman who mutually give of themselves toward the communion of their persons. Marriage was established by God, through which the communion of persons is realized by the use of the sexual faculty. Through this union, man and woman are given special participation in the work of creation, cooperating with God in the procreation of new human beings. Sexual complementarity and fruitfulness belong to the very nature of marriage.

Per natural law, we see that the primary purpose of marriage is for procreation, and marriage between two people of the same sex will not bring about the fulfilment of this purpose. The use of sex between two persons of opposite sexes achieves this purpose, and must be open to the transmission of life.

Homosexual unions cannot in any way be considered similar to God’s plan for marriage and the family. Marriage is holy, while homosexual acts go against the natural moral law. Homosexual acts are closed to the gift of life, and they do not proceed from sexual complementarity.

Nonetheless, the teaching of the Church, which in charity recognizes that there are men and women with homosexual tendencies, says that they “must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided.” Like other Christians, they are called to live the virtue of chastity. Homosexual practices are “sins gravely contrary to chastity”.

Approval of homosexual behavior and giving legal recognition to homosexual unions is contrary to the common good, and the law must recognize, promote, and protect marriage as the basis of the family, the primary unit of society. Marriage may be defined as a holy union between a man and a woman, plus God. Homosexual unions cannot invoke the participation of God.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith cites the following arguments against the legal recognition of homosexual unions:

1. Laws in favor of homosexual unions are contrary to right reason because they confer legal guarantees, analogous to those granted to marriage, to unions between persons of the same sex. The State may not grant legal standing to such unions because this way it fails in its duty to promote and defend marriage as an institution essential to the common good.

2. Homosexual unions are not able to contribute in a proper way to the procreation and the survival of the human race. Marriage has precisely been instituted for the continuity of people to inhabit the earth, and carry on man’s participation in the task of creation. (Recent use of methods of artificial reproduction involves a grave lack of respect for human dignity.)

3. Society owes its continued survival to the family, founded on marriage. Married couples ensure the

succession of generations and are, therefore, within the public interest and common good, and thus, civil law grants them institutional recognition. Giving legal status to homosexual unions radically redefines the concept of marriage, in which case the State acts arbitrarily and in contradiction to its duty of ensuring the common good.

4. The absence of sexual complementarity deprives children of the experience of fatherhood and motherhood, placing them in an environment that is not conducive to their full human development. This is contrary to the UN Convention defining the Rights of the Child.

In conclusion, it is incumbent upon us to reject proposals to legalize homosexual unions and call such deviant behavior as “marriage,” as they obscure basic values that belong to the common inheritance of humanity. In union with the Church, we have to defend these values for the good of men and women and for the good of society itself.

