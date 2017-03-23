Adamson, Ateneo eye UAAP crown

Adamson University eyes a softball title while Ateneo de Manila University shoots for a baseball crown in Game 2 of their respective University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 best-of-three championship series today at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.

Adamson will face University of Santo Tomas (UST) at 8 a.m.

The Lady Falcons posted a 9-2 win in the series opener to grab a 1-0 lead – one win away from clinching their seventh straight title and 16th overall.

Tigresses top pitcher Mary Ann Antolihao is expected to miss Game 2 after suffering a knee injury.

But Lady Falcons coach Ana Santiago won’t be taking UST lightly.

“We’re not looking for that one player only, we’re looking at them as a whole. We’ll be preparing for their other pitchers,” said Santiago.

UST coach Sandy Barredo has Mallows Garde as reserve pitcher.

In baseball, Ateneo will be gunning to reclaim the crown when it tackles UST at 12 noon.

The Blue Eagles toppled the Growling Tigers in Game 1 via a 9-2 demolition.

Ateneo lost to De La Salle University in the finals last season.

Meanwhile, UST moved closer to claiming another general championship title after leading the overall race with seven gold, five silver and a bronze.

La Salle is No.2 with 11 medals (three gold, three silver and five bronze) while University of the Philippines has nine medals (two gold and seven bronze).

Five more events are still being played this season.

Besides softball and baseball, the other ongoing events are volleyball, chess and football.

The UAAP awards 15 points for first place, 12 for second, 10 for third, eight for fourth, six for fifth, four for sixth, two for seventh and one for eighth.