Adamson downs Lady Eagles in UAAP women’s hoops

The Adamson University (AdU) Lady Falcons snapped their two-game losing skid after stopping the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Lady Eagles, 74-62, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s basketball tournament at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Lady Falcon Jamie Alcoy opened the last frame with a three-pointer, 54-49. Rhea Tacitac and Kristeena Camacho drained separate layups in the eighth-minute mark to extend the lead to nine, 58-49. Adamson completed a 16-0 run with the help of Alcoy, Myra Osano, and Kaye Pingol with 5:35 minutes remaining in the match.

“As you’ve seen in the first half, we’re gonna be up by five and then we’re gonna be down by one or two. So I told my players that in order for us to win, we have to create runs and at the same time, stop them (Ateneo) from hitting baskets,” said Adamson head coach Mike Fermin.

Ateneo extinguished Adamson’s fire in the 3:09-minute mark as Alyssa Villamor scored two free throws and Akiko Tomita grabbed the ball off a miss, 65-53.

With a minute left in the clock, Jonette Uy De Ong and Melissa Newsome collected their fifth foul with the Lady Eagles trailing by 11 points, 71-60.

“They weren’t in the game. Their minds weren’t in the game. Adamson just wanted it more than they want it,” said Ateneo head coach John Flores after the dismal performance of the Lady Eagles whose field goal was 29.31 percent.

Both teams started slow in the first frame but Ateneo broke the deadlock, 10-10, in the last minute of the opening quarter after Hazelle Yam and Newsome scored from the bonus line, while Uy De Ong hit a buzzer-beating layup.

They went on a nip-and-tuck battle in the second canto but Ateneo experienced an early penalty in the 6:31 minute mark. The Lady Falcons ignited a 6-0 blitz to close the first half, 34-31.

After three lead changes in the third frame, Alcoy banked a trey with 3:38 minutes remaining, 43-40. Lady Eagles Villamor and Katrina Guytingco then cut Adamson’s lead to two, ending the third frame, 51-49.

Pingol led Adamson with 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Jonalyn Lacson and Alcoy combined for 27 markers. Ateneo’s Jollina Go owned the lone spot with 13 points.

“We don’t have to think of the games we lost because they were over. On the bright side, there’s still second round. And hopefully, we can sustain the winning momentum. We just continue to improve every practice,” Fermin added.

Earlier, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigresses clinched their first win this season against the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons, 80-73.

In the first three quarters, the Lady Maroons held the lead, 54-56, but UST took the chances off UP’s turnovers to snatch the advantage in the last canto, 80-73.

Shanda Aries paced UST with 23 points, while Misaela Larosa and Candice Magdaluyo added 15 markers apiece, followed by Ann Gandalla with 12. On the other hand, Lourdes Ordoveza topscored UP with 17 points.

“I always tell them that basketball is a team sport. We can never win only by a single player. We have to share the ball. It’s like four persons are in double digits. They worked together for this,” said UST head coach Haydee Ong.

The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs will battle the De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Archers at 8:00 a.m., while the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws will face the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors at 10:00 a.m. today at the same venue.