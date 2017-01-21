Adamson, FEU-D, NU in UAAP juniors hoops semis

ADAMSON University weathered a huge Ateneo fightback from 26 points down to pull off a 79-73 win and enter the Final Four on Saturday in the UAAP Season 79 juniors basketball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Baby Falcons scored only 11 points in the payoff period but still came away victory, as the Blue Eaglets’ came up short from their stirring rally from a 22-48 deficit.

Moving up at 9-1, Adamson University regained the solo lead after Far Eastern University-Diliman defeated defending champion National University, 61-46.

The Baby Tamaraws tied the Bullpups with their eighth victory in 10 contests, as they stayed on course for a twice-to-beat semis incentive.

Both FEU-Diliman and NU later secured Final Four slots after University of Santo Tomas prevailed over UP Integrated School, 91-83, in the last game.

Encho Serrano led the Baby Falcons with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists while Rence Padrigao and Jason Celis added 13 points.

Xyrus Torres took the scoring mantle for the Baby Tamaraws with 20 points while Kenji Roman chipped in 20 points and eight rebounds.

Only John Lloyd Clemente scored in twin digits for the Bullpups with 14 markers.

Ateneo, meanwhile, suffered its fifth loss in 10 matches to remain in fourth place.

SJ Belangel had 18 points and six rebounds while Joaquin Manuel added 14 points for the Eaglets.

Jan Narvasa and CJ Cansino tossed in 22 points apiece as the Tiger Cubs swept their head-to-head against the Junior Maroons.

In the curtain raiser, De La Salle-Zobel also kept its semifinals hopes with a 81-59 dismantling of University of the East for a 3-7 card, joining UST and UPIS in fifth spot.

Games Tuesday:

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

9 a.m. – UST vs FEU (Jrs)

11 a.m. – NU vs UE (Jrs)

1 p.m. – AdU vs DLSZ (Jrs)

3 p.m. – UPIS vs Ateneo (Jrs)