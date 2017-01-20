Adamson, NU eye Final 4 berths in UAAP juniors hoops

JOINT leaders Adamson and National University seeks to formalize their entry in the Final Four against Ateneo and Far Eastern University-Diliman respectively today in the UAAP Season 79 juniors basketball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Baby Falcons hope to make it two in a row in their 1 p.m. clash with the Blue Eaglets, while the back-to-back seeking Bullpups are bracing for a tough duel with the Baby Tamaraws at 11 a.m.

Adamson and NU are tied in first place with eight wins and one loss, while FEU-Diliman is running third with a 7-2 record.

Ateneo holds a 5-4 record in fourth spot, two games ahead of fifth-running UP Integrated School (3-6) in the race for the last semifinals berth.

The Junior Warriors play University of Santo Tomas at 3 p.m., with UPIS in dire need of a win to stay in contention.

De La Salle-Zobel and University of the East, two teams trying to keep their slim Final Four hopes alive, take on the floor in the first game at 9 a.m.