Adamson out to prove UAAP softball supremacy anew

Who can stop Adamson University from its UAAP title-winning rampage that, until last season, has produced seven straight championships for the San Marcelino-based Lady Falcons?

This question will find an answer starting today when the UAAP Women’ Softball Championship unfurls with an interesting three-game bill at the decades-old Rizal Memorial Ballpark.

Shades of the Lady Falcons’ chances of keeping the title for eight consecutive years won’t be known though until Saturday, Day 2 of hostilities of the seven-team field with all of the six crown pretenders, led by last year’s losing finalists University of Santo Tomas testing the waters in today’s inaugural offering.

The Growling Tigresses test the mettle of the Ateneo Lady Eagles in the opening tussle at 9 a.m. in what, too, can provide a glimpse of what they have to eventually win the plum they failed the past several years.

The Growling Tigresses, after all, succeeded in stopping the Lady Falsons’ long 73-game victory run last season only to be thwarted by Adamson when the championship was on the line.

With a still almost intact line up, the España-based softbelles are picked to coach Ana Santiago’s Lady Falcons headache in their title campaign.

Last year’s third placer National University battles University of the East at 11 o’clock, while University of the Philippines rounds out the opening day schedule taking on De La Salle University at 1 p.m.

Besides batting for her eight diadem and 14 UAAP title, Adamson coach Ana Santiago is also celebrating her 14th year as the Lady Falcons’ head mentor, a position she inherited from the late baseball/softball great Filomeno “Boy” Codiñera in 2004.

In that span, the now 39-year-old former Adamson shortstop herself has gifted the Lady Falcons 13 UAAP championships and seven National Open crowns.

The Lady Falcons open their 2018 campaign on Saturday against the NU Lady Bulldogs in another tripleheader that also features UE vs, La Salle and Ateneo vs UP.

Meanwhile, the varsity league’s baseball championship starts Sunday, also at the seven-decade-old Rizal Memorial Stadium.