Adamson shocks La Salle in 4 sets in UAAP 80 women’s volleyball

THE ADAMSON Lady Falcons shocked the La Salle Lady Spikers by defeating the defending champions in four sets, 25-18, 15-25, 25-19, 25-22, on Saturday.

Eli Soyud led Adamson against her former team with 18 points, 13 attacks, 3 blocks and two service aces.

The Lady Falcons’ victory came after back-to-back defeats against the University of Santo Tomas Lady Tigers and the Ateneo Lady Eagles.

The loss was the second for La Salle, which was also defeated by the National University Lady Bulldogs. It remains in second spot, however, behind NU.

Earlier on Saturday, the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws beat winless University of the East Lady Warriors also in four sets. The win was good for a tie for third with the Lady Eagles who will face the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons on Sunday.