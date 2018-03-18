Adamson survives UE to stay in Final Four race

Adamson University shook off a sluggish third set to pull off a thrilling 19-25, 25-11, 16-25, 25-16, 15-12 five-set win against University of the East (UE) and snap a two-game losing skid in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Behind the hard-hitting kills of Jema Galanza, the Lady Falcons gained a 12-8 advantage in the pivotal deciding set and kept their focus late in the game to book their fourth win against five losses. The victory also gave life to Adamson’s Final Four bid.

“We knew coming into this game, UE has the confidence so it won’t be very easy. We became complacent so we figured that out,” said Adamson American coach Aires’s Padda, who praised Galanza for her superb effort in the game.

Galanza piled up 18 kills and three service points for 22 points while Mylene Paat added 18 points, 17 on attacks. Christine Joy Soyud and Mary Joy Dacoron contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lady Falcons.

“I though Jema played good today and I put a lot of pressure in her game. She is our captain, our senior and I asked her to be a leader. She was one of the reasons why we pulled off this win,” added Padda.

The Lady Falcons suffered a disastrous 10 errors in the third set, but managed to get back in the fourth and fifth set.

It was also a revenge game for Adamson after losing to UE in the first round.

Mary Ann Mendrez scored 17 points including 15 kills while Shaya Adorador had 12 points to lead UE.

The Lady Warriors’ two game winning streaks ended, dropping to 2-7 win-loss record.

In the men’s division, Bryan Bagunas posted 18 points as National University (NU) ripped De La Salle University, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20, 28-26, to book the first Final Four seat with a 9-1 record.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) blasted University of the East (UE), 22-25, 27-25, 25-8, 25-9, to get a 4-6 win-loss record and tie Adamson University in the fourth place with identical 4-6 win-loss record.

La Salle fell to 3-6 win-loss record while UE stays winless in nine games.