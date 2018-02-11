Adamson trips Lady Tams in UAAP volleyball

Adamson University outlasted Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12, to barge into the win column of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Skipper Gema Galanza fired 26 points on 25 attacks and an ace to power the Lady Falcons to their first win in two games.

“Our trust with each other, that’s the main thing that helped us win this game. We didn’t rush things up. One point at a time, less errors. We committed a lot of errors in the fourth set so we lessen the errors in the fifth set,” said Galanza.

Veterans Mylene Paat and Joy Dacoron provided the needed support with a combined 25-point showing while rookie Chiara Permentilla delivered 11 markers for the Lady Falcons.

It was a fitting comeback for Adamson after a four-set loss to National University (15-25, 23-25, 25-16, 13-25) last week when Galanza was limited to just six points.

“It was an even match. We just beat them (FEU) in a couple of areas,” stressed Adamson coach Air Padda.

The Lady Tamaraws fell record to 1-1.

Bernadeth Pons paced FEU with 22 points.

FEU failed to duplicate its 19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-9 opening game win over Ateneo de Manila University in their previous outing.

In the men’s division, FEU toppled Adamson, 25-19, 27-29, 25-19, 25-19, to stay unbeaten in two games.

Jude Garcia finished with 22 points while John Paul Bugaoan added 19 markers for the Tamaraws.

Paolo Pablico led Adamson with 20 points, and Leo Miranda and John Philip Yude combined for 21 points.

But those efforts were not enough as the Soaring Falcons absorbed their second loss.

In the other game, De La Salle University swept University of the Philippines, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19, to pick up its first win.

John Arjay Onia had 19 points and Raymark Woo contributed 10 hits for the Green Spikers.

The Fighting Maroons dropped to 1-1.