Adamson U pulls off seven-peat in UAAP softball

Adamson University survived University of Santo Tomas (UST), 3-1, to complete a sweet seven-peat in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 softball tournament on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.

The Lady Falcons swept the best-of-three championship series, 2-0, following their 9-2 win over the Tigresses in Game 1 on Tuesday.

It was Adamson’s 16th overall crown in the league.

Angelie Ursabia of the Lady Falcons was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season. She also bagged the Most Homeruns (four homeruns) and Best Slugger awards.

Veteran pitcher Lyca Basa also from Adamson earned the Finals MVP plum while Jamie Luz San Juan of Ateneo de Manila University took the Rookie of the Year award.

The other awardees were Adamson players Krisha Cantor (Most Stolen Bases – five stolen bases) and Florabelle Pabiana (Most Run-Batted-In, 18 RBIs), and UST standouts Ann Antolihao (Best Pitcher) and Mallows Garde (Best Hitter, .429).

Antolihao didn’t play in Game 2 after sufferring an ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury.

“UST is a fighter. You saw it from last year, it [finals]was also that close, they even forced a Game 3,” said Adamson coach Ana Santiago. “If you want to win, you don’t want to rely on one person. You have to rely as a whole. That’s what I explained to the players.”

True enough, not only the Tigresses were tested by the Lady Falcons, who once won 73 consecutive games, but the entire field who are aching to unseat them in the throne.

“We’re just thinking that every team is strong and we need to give our best every game,” said Santiago, who won her 10th title as a coach.

