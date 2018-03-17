Adamson U wins 12th UAAP baseball crown

Jerome Yenson was all over the field Friday, pitching an eight-hit, two-run seven-inning relief while driving in, too, three RBIs in a come-from-behind 13-6 conquest of title-pretending La Salle that gifted the Falcons the UAAP men’s baseball championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

On the opposite side of the field, the 21-year-old recruit of coach Orlando Binarao from the Talavera National High School in Nueva Ecija, went near-perfect three-of-four trips at the box helping hi teammates extricate from what looked like a doomed 0-5 hole to sweep the best-of-three title playoff.

The Falcons drubbed the Archers, 14-4, in only seven innings in the championship series opener last Tuesday.

The Lady Falcons, meanwhile, routed the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses, 8-5, to avenge their 34 loss to the same side in game 1 of their separate best off three gold medal play for the women’s softball title.

A five-run salvo at the top of the six canto lifted the Lady Falcons to that reversal of fortune hat sent the series to a winner-take-all third game Tuesday, also at the 1934-built Rizal Memorial ballpark.

The Archers looked ripe for revenge to extend gold medal play to full three-game route as they started like a house on fire, greeting Carandang with two runs on three hits in the first inning,

A Game 3 loomed further as coach Joseph Orellana’s chargers raised their lead to 5-0 in another three-run, three hit binge a frame later creating a celebration of sort at the La Salle dugout.

Celebration proved only good while it lasted. The Falcons unleashed a mighty three-run fury at the lower half of the same period built around a single by Carandang, a freebie starting hurler Juan Lozano yielded to Erwin Bosito, a sacrifice fly by Yenson aided by a pair of errors.

The new champions, who last won the title in 2010, were at their best in the sixth where they rained he Archers, who used four pitchers in their efforts to contain the enemies’ guns, with four hits, including a single each by Yenson, Mark Manaig, Kyle Villafania and a double by Carandang.

That mighty final stand made up for four runs that all, but wiped out the Archers’ bid to win back the crown they last won in 2015 and what could have been a total 5th since joining he league in 1986.

“Salamat naman at nanalong muli,” Binarao, which stated handling the Falcons in 2005 from the late baseball/softball great Filomeno “Boy” Codiñera sighed following his fourth triumph as a coach hat, includes a three-peat from 2007 to 2010.

The championship was Adamson’s 12th since having been admitted to the varsity league in 1952.

“Maayang-masaya. Kasi last year ko na ito sa Adamson kaya napakalaki ito para sa akin,” Yenon, who was later named Finals MVP and 80th Season Best Pitcher, said.