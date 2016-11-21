Adamson, UST to dispute UAAP hoops last F4 slot

The Adamson University (AdU) Lady Falcons and University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigresses will clash for the last Final Four spot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Falcons edged past the Growling Tigresses during their first meeting in the eliminations, 66-62, last October 5.

But the gold-and white cagers avenged their first-round loss after upsetting the Lady Falcons, 74-70, last November 9.

“Our job is not yet done. We need to reach the Final Four so we have to beat UST. As you can see, they (UST) defeated us in the second round. Although we won in the first round but we have to bounce back,” said Adamson head coach Mike Fermin.

Both teams currently hold a 6-8 win-loss record at the end of elimination round.

“We have to look at some videos. We have to view what happened to us in first and second round against UST. And then from there, we have to plan what we will do in order for us to win and clinch the last Final Four slot,” Fermin added.

The Adamson Lady Falcons completed a come-from-behind victory against the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws, 57-53.

Clinching their sixth victory, the Lady Falcons relied on their inside points with 36 against FEU’s 20. They also took advantage of the Lady Tamaraws’ 33 turnovers to score 22 markers.

Kaye Pingol topscored for Adamson with 15 points, while Nathalia Prado recorded a double-double outing of 11 markers and 12 boards. Jamie Alcoy and Jo Razalo added 11 more points apiece.

Precious Arellado led FEU with 17 points, followed by Angelica Gerner with 10 markers and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors handed the UST Growling Tigresses their eighth loss, 64-58.

Despite the defeat, the Tigresses dominated beyond the arc, draining nine three-pointers out of 23 attempts against UE’s four out of 21.

Love Sto. Domingo led UE with 25 points, while Ruthlaine Tacula added 17 markers. Shanda Anies tallied 22 points for UST, followed by Ruby Portillo with 11 markers.

The National University Lady Bulldogs swept the eliminations with a 14-0 card to claim an outright finals berth. The De La Salle University Lady Archers landed at second place with an 11-3 record, while the UE Lady Warriors settled with a 10-4 slate at third place.

