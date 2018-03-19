Adamson, UST in winner-take-all showdown

With the baseball plum already secured, Adamson University tries for a rare double victory by winning, too, the women’s softball crown today when the multi-titled Lady Falcons play anew the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses in a winner-take-all showdown at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The reigning titlist and eight-peat seeking Lady Falcons and the Tigresses collide in the lone 9 a.m. Game 3 date of their best-of-three title series with the victors bringing all the marbles home.

The two teams split their first two meetings with UST prevailing in the opener, 4-3, Tuesday last week and Adamson taking revenge in a more convincing 8-5 decision Friday.

Coach Ana Santiago’s Lady Falcons are actually seeking not only to extend their seven straight reign as softball champions, but, likewise, to duplicate Adamson’s double jewel feat the school fashioned out 20 years ago.

The first and only time Adamson ruled both the men’s baseball and women’s softball was in 1998 when baseball and softball great Filomenoi “Boy” Codiñera was still at the helm.

Coach Sandy Barredo and the Tigresses, for their part, are in quest of ending the Espana-based batters’ eight-year thirst for a softball title. It was, incidentally, at the expense of UST that Adamson wrested the diadem in 2010, remaining at the throne from then up to the present time.

It is because of this fact that Barredo is determined and hell bent for the Tigresses to emerge the UAAP softball queens this season.

“Kailangan talaga mabawi na ang korona. Napakagagal na nang aming pakauhaw sa kampeonato tingin ko puwede pa naman kahit na sabihing natalo kami noong Game 2,” the UST mentor, who made true his vow to prevail in Game, insisted.

Barredo, of course, has reason to be optimistic having the country’s no. 1 pitcher Ann Antolihao to rely upon, although her Adamson counterpart, up-and-coming Lyca Basa, had beaten the former twice during the elimination round.

For coach Ana, today’s ‘you or me’ encounter still hangs in the balance. “It’s still anybody’s game. Walang itulak-kabigin sa dalawang team na naglalaban.” she said on the eve of the crucial duel.

This, notwithstanding that her girls almost dominated the list of individual honorees, who will be presented with their awards right after the title matchup.

For sweeping the Most RBI honor and Most Home Run derby, Adamson’s Jeaneth Rusia has been named the season’s Most Valuable Player.

Rusia’s teammates Basa was the league’s Best Pitcher; Nicole Padasas, Best Hitter; and Edna Severino, Most Stolen Base.

Imee Salvador of the University of the East was adjudged Best Slugger and Maria Paz Ingrid Laurel Laurel, Rookie of the Year.