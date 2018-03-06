Adamson vs La Salle: Preview of title series

Finalists La Salle and Adamson University meet today in hat could serve as preview for their best-of-three title series for the UAAP baseball championship at the Rizal Memorial field.

The Archers, the top team after the two-round eliminations, and the second-running Falcons, clash at the 1 p.m. third game of a triple bill ending the qualifying phase in what was reduced to a no-bearing encounter.

In reality though, today’s showdown could serve as gauge as to the protagonists’ chances in their separate bids to succeed deposed titlist Ateneo.

Meaning La Salle and Adamson should not consider the game as merely going into the motion of formally ending their elimination round campaign, but rather as part of their preparations for the gold medal play.

Coach Joseph Orellana’s Archers beat coach Orlando Binarao’s Falcons, 3-2, in the first round of eliminations last February 4, but to team manager Carlos Munoz’s estimation that win could hardly be used as measure of both team’s strength.

“That was the start of the tournament and all teams were still groping or forms then, so I don’t believe we should use that as barometer whether we’ve gotten their numbers already,” Munoz told this writer on the eve of the matchup Tuesday.

“Besides, we won by only one run, “ he added as he took note of the Falcons impressive winning run following that loss. “That shows Adamson, too, has what it takes to be in the title playoff.”

Whatever advantage the Archers possess Munoz added, is the long year-round preparations the team had undergone. “The team rally worked hard preparing, from members of the coaching staff to the players.” .

“To me, tomorrow’s game should be the real test as to the two teams’ capacity to win the championship. Both La Salle and Adamson should play as if the championship is already on the block,” Munoz said.

Binarao agreed, saying, he intends to utilize Wednesday’s match as part of his team’s build up program. “Parang elimination round lang ‘yan. Natalo kami noong first game namin against La Salle, naging lesson sa amin ‘yun para makabangon.”

“Ginamit namin ang talong ‘yun para ma-realize saan kami nagkulang sa preparasyon. Tingin ko naman malaki natutunan namin mula noon,” Binarao said. “No cooling off period muna, Nandito na kami so we’ll try to make the most out of it.”

Other games today pit deposed champion Ateneo against University of Santo Tomas ad 7 a.m. and University of the Philippines against National University at 9 o”clock.