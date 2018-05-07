ADB allots $339.4M for grants, assistance

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will set aside $339.4 million for grants and technical assistance to low-income and developing member countries as approved during the just-concluded annual meeting of its board of governors.

In a statement, the Manila-based lender said the board had approved $690.1 million in net allocable income out of its 2017 Ordinary Capital Resources (OCR).

The Asian Development Fund (ADF), which provides grants to ADB’s low-income member countries, will get $259.4 million while the Technical Assistance Special Fund will receive $80.0 million.

“TA is one of ADB’s primary operational instruments for delivering assistance to its developing member countries,” the lender noted.

In line with this, ADB President Takehiko Nakao said that the lender’s Strategy 2030 — to be released later this year — would address existing and emerging challenges.

He said the plan would renew the ADB’s commitment to eradicate extreme poverty in Asia and the Pacific and expand the bank’s vision to achieve a prosperous, inclusive, resilient and sustainable region.

“There is still persistent poverty . . . We must address rising inequality, growing environmental pressures, and rapid urbanization. Ageing in some countries and an increasing youth population in others present opportunities as well as challenges,” Nakao said.

“We will continue to use our financial resources efficiently and creatively . . . We will invest in our workforce, promote diversity including gender balance, and ensure a respectful workplace. We will expand our presence on the ground. We will dramatically modernize business processes to speed up our services to clients,” the ADB chief said.

“A ‘One ADB’ approach will break down silos and bring together expertise across ADB”.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, this year’s chairman of ADB board of governors, said Strategy 2030 would provide the institution with a roadmap that would not only let member-countries adjust to a global economy where the Asia-Pacific is the center of gravity but also help them cope with the forces unleashed by new technologies.

“Rapid, and especially disruptive, technological progress carries both risks and rewards. The ADB is a vital institution for the region in ensuring the risks are mitigated and the rewards evenly distributed,” he said.

Dominguez urged the lender to help “future-proof” its member-countries.

“The ADB, as the region’s main concourse of development ideas, should help member countries to better harness the forces of technological change. It needs to develop the means to support member countries from falling into the wrong side of the digital divide,” he said.

Dominguez also pointed out that the Philippines’ partnership with ADB was “an especially fruitful one”.

“We are extremely grateful for this strong partnership. It has enabled us in many ways to improve the quality of life of our people. It contributed to the strong foundations on which we now build a strongly resurgent economy,” he said.

He recognized the role of the ADB and the Philippines’ other development partners in achieving the Duterte administration’s ambitious infrastructure program.

Ramesh Subramaniam, the ADB Director General for Southeast Asia, said the Philippine economy would grow at an even faster clip on the back of rising manufacturing and other investments.

Based on ADB’s latest forecasts, the Philippine economy will grow by 6.8 percent this year and 6.9 in 2019, up from 6.7 percent in 2017.