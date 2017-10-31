ADB approves $100-M loan for ‘Build Build Build’

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $100-million loan expected to help accelerate the Duterte government’s “Build Build Build” program.

“The new loan, along with the recently approved $5-million technical assistance grant, serves as a catalyst for the government’s project management and monitoring system,” the Manila-based multilateral said in a statement on Monday.

“It will strengthen the government’s project facilitation and monitoring systems, reduce infrastructure bottlenecks and help relevant agencies systematically monitor project progress and address operational issues at every stage of project planning, construction and operation,” it added.

The loan will be disbursed under the ADB’s infrastructure preparation and innovation facility (IPIF). The government will be putting up an additional $64.06 million for the program, which will run up to the second quarter of 2021.

The ADB said that $3.8 billion in infrastructure projects under “Build, Build, Build” would be prepared under the facility, leading to expedited Cabinet reviews and approvals and shorter start-up periods for priority projects.

These projects include the PNR South Commuter and South Long Haul lines and phase one of the proposed Mindanao Railway.

“There are many challenges in implementing a major infrastructure project. It will be a big help if the master plan, feasibility study and detailed engineering design are carefully carried out to realistically address the requirements of a particular project,” said Jose Al Fruto, the Public Works department’s assistant regional director for the Western Visayas.

The ADB said that projects to be developed under the IPIF would add as much as $10 billion to gross domestic product between 2019 and 2024.

“Proper infrastructure allows people access to work, markets, education, health care, housing and other services that will lift their standards of living. It also boosts business potential and economic opportunities especially in rapidly growing areas. This project will help the Philippines realize its potential and remain competitive,” ADB principal transport specialist James Leather said.