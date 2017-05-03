ADB lends support to Cebu solid waste management

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), through its multidonor trust fund Asia-Pacific Project Preparation Facility (AP3F), is providing technical assistance to help improve and modernize solid waste management in Cebu City in the Philippines under public-private partnership (PPP) modality.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Manila-based multilateral lender said this opportunity was introduced to ADB by the city of Yokohama through the Yokohama Partnership of Resources and Technologies (Y-PORT).

ADB said its assistance to Cebu City will fund a pre-feasibility study involving review of economic, legal, technical, social and environmental aspects.

The study will help city authorities prepare a strong project concept, with the private sector expected to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the project.

“PPPs will play a critical role for urban areas in Asia and the Pacific to improve infrastructure delivery and quality of life for residents,” said Ryuichi Kaga, head of ADB’s Office of PPP.

ADB said the assistance comes under AP3F, a multidonor trust fund managed by the bank to help developing Asia and the Pacific prepare, structure and place bankable PPP projects in the market.

AP3F was announced in May 2015 with about $73 million in initial funding, including $40 million from the Japanese government, CA$20 million from Canada, and AU$10 million from Australia.

ADB has contributed $10 million to the fund.

In 2016, ADB’s approved loans, grants and technical assistance for the Philippines totaled $846.27 million. Of the total, $833.30 went to sovereign loans, $5.97 million to technical assistance and $7 million to grants.