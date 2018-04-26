ADB loans, grants and assistance reach $715M in 2017

Asian Development Bank (ADB) operations in the Philippines amounted to over $700 million last year, the Manila-based multilateral lender said on Wednesday.

In a fact sheet, the Manila-based ADB said that committed loans, grants, and technical assistance reached $715.30 million in 2017, bringing the cumulative total to $17.912 billion.

“Since 1966, the Asian Development Bank has been a strong partner in the development of the Philippines, its host country. ADB is one of the country’s largest sources of official development assistance, with average annual lending of $767 million over the past 10 years,” it noted.

The ADB’s active lending portfolio for the Philippines, in particular, has risen to $2.3 billion, with 64 percent carrying an education component.

With regard to non-sovereign operations, the multilateral lender said it approved $3.17 billion of financing for 29 transactions last year.

The ADB said it was continuing to collaborate with key development partners, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, finance, public sector management, and community development.

“ADB and the World Bank are partners in supporting the government’s National Community-Driven Development Program and the conditional cash-transfer program called Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps),” it said.

The lender also highlighted its continued participation in policy dialogues and coordination with government agencies on development issues such as the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

Moving forward, the ADB said that its forthcoming 2018-2023 country partnership strategy for the Philippines would focus on three main pillars: accelerating infrastructure investments, promoting local economic development and increasing social investments.

This will be closely aligned with the Long-Term Vision of the Philippines Towards 2040 or AmBisyon Natin 2040 and the Philippine Development Plan 2017–2022.