ADB meeting to focus on poverty, inclusive growth

Poverty reduction and inclusive growth will be on the agenda of the 51st annual Asian Development Bank (ADB) meeting this May, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said on Thursday

In a statement, Dominguez — chairman of the ADB Board of Governors for this year — said the Manila-based multilateral lender was contending with new problems arising from the region’s resurgence.

The 2018 agenda, he said, will take off from last year’s annual meeting in Yokohoma, Japan, where the Board of Governors pledged to strengthen efforts to develop infrastructure, make growth more inclusive and strengthen the region’s resilience.

“As you know in the last 50 years the ADB has been very successful in improving the standard of living among its members. However, when you have successes like that you create new situations that have to be addressed,” he said.

“Unlike in the ocean when the tide rises, all boats rise. Unfortunately, in economies, that doesn’t happen all the time. There are some communities that are not as progressive and vital as other sectors,” the Finance chief added.

Discussions during the upcoming meeting will center on “how the ADB can improve inclusive growth that will also contribute to lessening social tensions, as well as (improving) peace and order.”

The 51st Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors will be held in Manila from May 3 to 6 with the theme “Linking People and Economies for Inclusive Development.”

Manila has been the home of ADB’s main headquarters for over half a century.

In his remarks closing the 50th annual meeting last year, Dominguez said the institution must “begin a process of reinvention” so that its programs could be realigned to meet new global realities.

These include the shifting of the balance of economic power to Asia, rising economic nationalism and hostility to globalization in the US and Europe, and the emergence of new multilateral lending institutions such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.