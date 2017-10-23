ADB pledges $5.2M for Marawi

A multimillion-dollar grant has been pledged by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help rebuild Marawi City, a senior Finance department official said.

“[T]hey (the ADB) pledged a $5.225-million grant for needs assessment of Marawi’s rehabilitation,” Finance Assistant Secretary Maria Edita Tan told reporters.

The National Economic and Development Authority earlier tagged the Manila-based lender one of the lead foreign donors that would help rebuild Marawi after five months of conflict.

Tan said that besides the ADB, other international agencies such as the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction (JFPR), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Bank had also expressed interest to help the city.

“The Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction offered additional emergency loans based on the post needs assessment that they have to conduct. From IFAD, it also expressed interest to provide financial aid. The World Bank is offering consultancy or experts to help us out,” she said.

In addition to working with the government to rebuild Marawi, the World Bank has also offered to scale up support for peace-building efforts in Mindanao.

Increased investor confidence

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the end of the drawn-out conflict in Marawi was expected to boost investor confidence as the government would be focusing on a comprehensive reconstruction plan and economic opportunities for returning residents.

Dominguez said the stock market’s record performance following the announcement of the liberation of Marawi City was a sign of investor optimism.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 49.80 points or 0.59 percent to end at a new all-time high of 8,497.74 on Tuesday last week. That day’s rally also saw the bourse break the 8,500 level for the first time to hit a record intraday peak of 8,586.73.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared Marawi as liberated after government troops killed Islamist militants Isnilon Hapilon and Omarkhayam Maute, who led an attempt to take over the city on May 23.

Dominguez also noted that businesses remained bullish throughout the five months that government troops tried to retake Marawi and despite Duterte’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

“We expect investor confidence to strengthen further and the economy to grow even faster now that the conflict has been virtually resolved and the government has started raising spending on infrastructure and human capital development, which will supercharge growth and create more jobs for our people,” he said.

The Finance department said the government still had to assess the extent of the damage in Marawi so that it could come up with a detailed recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation program.

Efforts are now underway, however, to provide immediate assistance to displaced residents and open up economic opportunities that would enable them to get back on their feet.

An interagency task force chaired by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana was created in July to spearhead the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation program for Marawi City.

The Finance department is not a member of the task force but is involved in the fund-raising aspect.

Dominguez, who last August announced the planned offering of “patriotic” bonds for the rehabilitation effort, last week said the so-called “Marawi bonds” could be issued in January next year.