ADB to tackle impact of technology on growth

This year’s meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will tackle global and regional challenges brought by rapid technological progress, climate change, aging populations, urbanization and infrastructure gaps in fulfilling the institution’s vision of a “resilient, inclusive, sustainable and prosperous” Asia-Pacific region.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, who heads the ADB board this year, said they will focus on how to “make progress more evenly felt throughout the entire membership of the ADB.”

ADB Secretary Woochong Um said their 51st annual meeting in Manila on May 3-6 will also take up impact of globalization, job creation in Asia and expansion of opportunities for women entrepreneurs in the context of forging a vision and strategy for the region’s future.

The third leg of the press launch of the Philippines’ hosting of the annual meeting will be held at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga on April 13. The previous ones were held in the cities of Manila and Davao.

“There’s that old phrase, ‘No one left behind.’ So this is I think one of the key topics that we will be looking at,” Dominguez said.

Um said the ADB sees “an increasingly complex development landscape emerging, [featuring]rapid technological progress offering opportunities and challenges, climate change and environmental pressures, aging populations, urbanization and infrastructure gaps.”

“These are exciting times” for this year’s host, the Philippines, which has maintained its steady pace of economic growth, with the ADB projecting its GDP to accelerate to 6.8 percent in 2018 “driven by increased investment,” he added.

“‘Build Build Build’ and the comprehensive tax reforms are excellent initiatives in continuing the country’s strong economic performance,” Um said.

The ADB, according to him, is contributing to the Philippine government’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth by “helping improve infrastructure, regional development, public service delivery, youth employment and education, and also minimizing disaster risks and expanding financial inclusion.”

Um pointed out that last year, loans provided by the ADB to the Philippines reached a record-high $1.08 billion, with majority of the assistance going to infrastructure-related activities, especially in Mindanao.

Based in Manila since its inception in 1966, the ADB is dedicated to reducing poverty in the Asia-Pacific region through inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable growth and regional integration.

Some 3,000 delegates are expected to fly to Manila for the 51st ADB Annual Meeting. They include the finance ministers and central bank governors of the ADB member-countries, bankers, representatives from the private sector, civil society, academe, multilateral institutions and the media.