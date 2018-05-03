ADB, UK establish new fund

A fund aimed at promoting trade and connectivity in Central and South Asian economies was launched on Wednesday by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the United Kingdom ahead of the multilateral lender’s annual board of governors meeting.

The Manila-based lender said the Asia Regional Trade and Connectivity Fund (ARTCF) would help address some of the frontier challenges its members faced in terms of improving regional integration.

The United Kingdom, through its Department for International Development (DFID), will provide an initial contribution of up to $30 million.

To be administered by the ADB, the fund will initially focus on Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, the Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The ADB said the ARTCF would help selected developing member countries to identify and design projects that would improve cross-border transport, energy, and information and communications technology infrastructure.

It will also help recipients tackle red tape and regulatory bottlenecks, provide financing for regional projects to increase their poverty reduction and gender impacts,and strengthen the capacity of the member countries for prospective investments.

“ADB’s partnership with DFID will help further our ambitious knowledge-driven agenda and ensure that our members have access to the most effective, evidence-based solutions to further their regional integration goals,” ADB Vice-President Bambang Susantono said.

Fellow ADB Vice-President Diwakar Gupta, meanwhile, noted that one of the lender’s core goals is was help its member countries work, trade, and connect more easily with each other and across the region.

“ADB’s partnership with DFID will strengthen regional cooperation and integration operations while addressing some of the region’s most important development priorities,” he said.

Since joining in 1966 as a founding member, the United Kingdom has contributed $3.09 billion in capital subscription to the ADB and committed $1.43 billion to the bank’s Special Funds as of 31 December 2017.

The fund was launched ahead of the Annual Meeting of ADB’s Board of Governors in Manila, which will be held starting today until Friday.