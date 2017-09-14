‘Addict’ killed in Manila

Police shot dead a known “drug addict” in Tondo on Tuesday evening. Police Officer 2 Jonathan Ruiz of Manila Police Distric Homicide Section identified the slain suspect as Donato Isip of 2800 Benita Street in Gagalangin. Police received a text message reporting a pot session at the residence of Isip, prompting Police Station 1 Drug Enforcement Team head Chief Insp. Gilbert Cruz to respond. Authorities arrived in the area at about 9 p.m. and found Isip in the act of sniffing shabu with a gun tucked on his waist. He reportedly fired at the approaching policemen triggering a gun fight. He was declared dead-on-arrival by doctors at Tondo Medical Center.