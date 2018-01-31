Adding value to life

Top officials and valued partners and guests of the Filinvest Group recently trooped to Clark Mimosa for the official launch of the Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City, formerly Mimosa Leisure Estate, which was held at the exclusive Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Clark.

Standing on an impressive 201-hectare masterplanned and eco-centric community, Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City is envisaged to add value to life and transform the business, tourism, and real estate industry in Clark Mimosa.

With Filinvest’s extensive expertise in large-scale developments, Filinvest Mimosa+ has been conceptualized as an innovative township highlighted by four major components: leisure, business, residential, and nature.

“We envision a leisure metropolis that is very much nature-inspired. We want it to be the top of mind destination for tourism and commerce in Clark and in the North,” says Catherine Ilagan, executive vice president of Filinvest.

Among the features and amenities that make Filinvest Mimosa+ a standout include the Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Clark. (The hotel boasts fully equipped meeting and function rooms and promises guests a brand-new atmosphere with its on-going renovations); the 150-hectare, no membership required Mimosa Golf Course, which has played host to a number of prestigious tournaments; the two office buildings, set to open in 2018 and part of the Filinvest Mimosa+ Office Campus that will provide investors and entrepreneurs a setting where they can grow and expand their business; the lifestyle mall and the al fresco retail strip, which will be a hub for shopping and dining; the Event Grounds, which is set to be a sprawling venue for some of the biggest events in the North; and the beautifully landscaped Acacia Park, which will serve as a nature sanctuary for residents and guests.

In Mimosa+, Filinvest is creating a township that encourages success in every facet of life and where inspired

outdoor living is at its heart. To learn more about the many exciting things that Filinvest Mimosa+ has to offer along with all coming developments, visit its website at www.mimosaplus.com.ph.