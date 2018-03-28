Additional Negosyo Centers targeted

The Department of Trade and Industry in Region 10 (DTI 10) will set up 15 more Negosyo Centers in Northern Mindanao this year.

Five will be in Bukidnon, four in Lanao del Norte, and three each in Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental.

There are currently 54 Negosyo Centers in Region 10, with 26 of these established only last year. There are 805 centers nationwide.

Negosyo Centers were created by virtue of Republic Act 10644, or the “Go Negosyo Act.” Signed by then-

President Benigno Aquino 3rd in July 2014, RA 10644 seeks to create more employment opportunities by strengthening the capability and knowledge of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“The services under these centers are not limited to training provision. MSMEs can get” business registration assistance, information and advocacy, and evaluation. DTI said.

They can also avail themselves of services that include technology transfers and marketing assistance, it added.

According to the department, the region’s Negosyo Centers assisted 43,189 clients last year.

“Through these centers, a total of P41.8 million worth of micro loans were released to 98 MSMEs…” DTI said.

“Meanwhile, 1,673 qualified clients [availed themselves]of the Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso micro financing through the Small Business Corp. in the same year,” it added.