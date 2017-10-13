Address corruption, Cebu govt urged

URBAN planner Felino Palafox Jr. called on local government units (LGUs) of Cebu to “address corruption” in order to excel toward a megalopolis.

“If we address corruption, we could be on top of the world,” the principal architect of Palafox Associates told reporters during the launch of Palafox in Cebu on Wednesday.

Palafox pointed out bureaucracy in the processing of necessary permits from the Bureau of Fire and Protection, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, among others.

He explained that being an architectural activist it affects their practice because it exposes the corrupt.

Palafox said Cebu has so much development potential and known for “missed opportunities,” he added.

“I think in Cebu we can fit four Singapores or five Hong Kongs. We can have clean metropolitan areas,” Palafox said.

Bus rapid transport

Asked about his views on the proposed bus rapid transport in Cebu, Palafox said any public transport should be accommodated.

However, Palafox pointed out walking and biking should be prioritized over the use of automobiles.

Best practices

Palafox, the country representative and fellow of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, wants to introduce best practices, global trends and revolutionary practices in the Philippines.

With more than 1,200 since 1989, their firm has helped 39 countries all over the world including the devastating earthquakes in Nepal and Iran. “Now is the time to invest in the Philippines,” Palafox said.

Their firm has recently won the bidding for the Landbank building in Cebu and local government units like Bogo City and Toledo City has asked them for proposals in the field of tourism.

He cited the “speed humps” as an example of an ineffective traffic solution since it hampers vehicles like emergency ambulances.

RHEA RUTH ROSELL