Addressing workplace bullying

In 2013, President Benigno S. Aquino 3rd signed into law Republic Act No. 10627, or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013. This law mandates all elementary and secondary schools and learning centers in the Philippines to adopt an anti-bullying policy.

However, bullying does not end when one graduates from school. Bullying exists in the workplace and there is no current law to address the matter. The closest to it we have at present is House Bill No. 815, or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2016, which was filed in the House of Representatives by Reps. Rodel Batocabe and Christopher Co of partylist group Ako Bicol in the 17th Congress.

According to the legislators, while a law has been passed to address and prevent acts of bullying in educational institutions, there is yet no law that addresses the same problem that happens in the workplace. These kinds of acts hamper peace and tranquility in a professional environment and disrupt the delivery of services to the public.

Bullying in the workplace is often ignored and overlooked by employers and supervisors. Its ramifications are not limited to the negative effects on victims but also affect employees’ morale and productivity. Thus, this proposed law, which directs all private and government offices to adopt policies against bullying and similar acts of harassment and intimidation, promotes the constitutional mandate for respect for the dignity and rights of every person.

The management has an important role in preventing acts of bullying in the workplace, which include constantly getting screamed at, cursed, and insulted by peers or superiors in the workplace. Other acts of workplace bullying include spreading of false stories or rumors about a co-employee, intentional sabotage like delaying requests or setting up impossible tasks for the employee to accomplish, highlighting of mistakes without apparent reason, getting ignored socially, getting unwarranted punishments, receiving offensive jokes at anyone’s expense, taking credit for one’s accomplishment by others, and physical abuse. Management must guard against bullying, and strive to eliminate such acts.

Management can begin by instilling company policies that curb these acts and penalize violators accordingly. Management must also set up mechanisms to address complaints. Specifically, the human resources department should lend an ear to any employee who makes a grievance when such employee feels that his/her rights are violated through such acts as committed by another employee.

Dr. Colleen Logan, Walden University’s program director for the M.S. in Career Counseling program and an expert in bullying issues, said that bullying in the workplace is fundamentally wrong. It can cause physical, mental, and emotional harm, as well as long-term career problems. Although no one wants to admit to being the bully or to being bullied, everyone has the right to work in a healthy, non-hostile work environment.

In the end, it is the management’s responsibility to ensure that the workplace is a venue where every individual can freely perform his or her functions without the interference of workplace bullies.

