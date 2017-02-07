Adelaide signs Korea’s Kim, Babalj

ADELAIDE, Australia: Adelaide United said Tuesday they had signed South Korean midfielder Kim Jae-Sung and striker Eli Babalj for the rest of the A-League season and the club’s AFC Champions League campaign.

Kim, 33, has made more than 380 appearances in the K-League, including winning the AFC Champions League with Pohang Steelers in 2009.

He also played in three of South Korea’s four games at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and has 16 international caps.

“He is a player with a lot of experience and has played at a very high level in his entire career,” Reds coach Guillermo Amor said.

“Having him available for our Asian Champions League season as well is very important and he will help us in this competition for sure.”

Australia’s Babalj, 24, returns to Adelaide United after being loaned to the club for the previous A-League season by former Dutch club, AZ Alkmaar.

Senegalese striker Baba Diawara will also join the club, subject to the final approval of a working visa. Meanwhile Adelaide has agreed to terminate the contract of Brazilian forward Henrique, pending a move abroad.

