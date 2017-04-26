‘Adjust to Duterte’s style,’ business urged

GO NEGOSYO founder Jose Concepcion 3rd said businessmen should not be afraid to invest more in the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, even as the Chief Executive has an uncommon way of handling and addressing social concerns.

“His style is that of a mayor. We have to find a way to adjust to him rather than him totally adjusting to all of us because he is the President of this country,” Concepcion said.

Concepcion urged businessmen to support Duterte’s anti-poverty agenda through job creation, saying more private sector employment would help in “creating prosperity for all.”

“We have to propel a solution to make our country move further,” he said.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez called for more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help achieve inclusive growth.

Lopez said he was working to establish a research and development arm under the Department of Trade and Industry to help in business creation.

“Not all are able to think of a new and good idea,” Lopez said.

The DTI, he said, provides existing business models through “Negosyo Centers.” Skills trainings are given, such as massage and spa services, he said.

MSMEs can promote their products for free for two or three months in certain stores, through DTI and Go Negosyo.

“[It is] for them (MSMEs) to aspire to be given exposure in the mainstream market,” Lopez told MAP members.

“As you grow you also encourage the growth of these MSMEs,” he added.

There are 478 Negosyo Centers in the Philippines, responsible for promoting “ease of doing business and facilitating access to services for MSMEs.