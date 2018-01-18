Admin gets record-high SWS rating

The administration of President Rodrigo Duterte got a record-high satisfaction rating in December last year, surpassing the highest score garnered by his predecessor, former president Benigno Aquino 3rd, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed.

The poll, conducted from December 8 to 16, 2017 among 1,200 respondents nationwide, showed that 79 percent of those surveyed were satisfied with the performance of the government, while only nine percent dissatisfied for a record-high net satisfaction rating of +70, which the SWS classified as “excellent.”

“This is a 12-point rise, and up by one grade, from the very good +58 (71 percent satisfied, 13 percent dissatisfied) in September 2017,” the pollster said.

The score is the highest net satisfaction rating since the +66 June 2013 rating of the administration of then president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

The SWS attributed the Duterte administration’s gains to new record-high net satisfaction scores in Mindanao, Metro Manila, and Luzon, combined with a “steady” score in the Visayas.

The government obtained “excellent” net ratings in Mindanao at 87 percent and in Metro Manila, 71 percent, while it received “very good” ratings in Luzon at 67 percent and in Visayas at 57 percent.

Net satisfaction ratings also saw a rise in class D at a new record-high +71 in December.

The rating was “very good” at +66 in the poorest class E, and +62 among the richest class ABC.

The SWS also surveyed the performance of the administration on 18 issues of national concern.

It got very good ratings on five subjects, good on 11 subjects, and moderate on two subjects.

The issues where the national government got “very good” marks were fighting terrorism at +67, helping the poor at +66, building and maintenance of public works like roads and bridges at +59, foreign relations at +55, and providing jobs at +50.

Issues which got “good” ratings include reconciling with Muslim rebels at +48, telling the truth to the people at +47, defending the country’s territorial rights at +46, protecting human rights at +45, reconciling with communist rebels at +43, fighting crimes at +43, eradicating graft and corruption at +42, ensuring an efficient public transportation system at +42, ensuring that no family will ever be hungry at +33, solving the problem of extra judicial killings at +30, and ensuring that oil companies do not take advantage of oil prices at +30.

The issues where the national government got “moderate” marks were fighting inflation and resolving the traffic problem.

The survey results elated Malacañang.

“Our people recognized the efforts of the Duterte administration when they rated the present government very good in fighting terrorism, helping the poor and building and maintenance of public works, foreign relations and providing jobs,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a news conference in Albay on Thursday.

“This excellent public confidence will continue to motivate the President and his team to continue working hard to lay down the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous nation,” he added.

CATHERINE S. VALENTE