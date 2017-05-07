ADMU student wins Korean speech contest

Angeleen Lee, a third year AB Psychology student from the Ateneo de Manila University, became the latest grand prize winner of the annual Korean Speech Contest held at University of the Philippines (UP) College of Engineering Theater on April 29.

The 20-year-old student bested the nine other finalists from Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Pampanga, and Baguio, earning herself a P15,000 cash prize, scholarship from Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC), gift certificates, and a roundtrip ticket to Korea courtesy of the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO).

In her speech titled, “My Treasure: My Tall Height,’” Lee talked about how accepting her tall height and gaining self-confidence after affected her life.

“The fact that my height was something I couldn’t change and had to accept, made me realize that I, myself, with all my imperfections and weaknesses, were things that I should accept as well. And only when I accepted these things about myself was I able to take action to slowly improving on these weaknesses,” Lee said, speaking in the Korean language.

Her speech was followed by a question-and-answer portion where judges asked diverse questions in Korean.

Lee started her formal Korean language training in Ateneo and is currently taking minor classes in Korean Studies.

Placing second in the competition is Aubrey Ortega of Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, followed by Precious Ann Pendon from Iloilo City. Both won P10,000 and P 5,000 plus a scholarship at KCC and gift certificates, respectively.

The Korean Speech Contest was organized by the KCC, United Korean Community Association (UKCA) and UP. The contest aims to promote the Korean language to Filipinos. It encourages the learners of Korean language to enhance their skills in the speaking language. Alongside with the event, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) also gave free samples of popular Korean dish Tteokbokki to the guests.

This year’s panel of judges was composed of Kim Jong Ho, Principal of the Korean International School; Park In Shik, Director of KTO Manila; Bang Jong Ryeol, Instructor at King Sejong Language Institute and KCC; Song Ah Reum, First Secretary of Korean Embassy, and KCC Director Lee Jin Cheol.