ADNU holds fundraising GOLF tourney, book drive

In the continuing celebration of its Golden Anniversary, HS 67 of the Ateneo de Naga University (ADNU) held on July 10, 2017 a book donation consisting of some 800 rare and priceless law books from Chevron Philippines to its alma mater, through the efforts of batchmate lawyer Ariel Abonal, who was formerly Chief Corporate Counsel of Chevron. The donation came after HS 67 likewise donated the marker and plaque for the Fr. Godofredo Alingal SJ Hall, which houses the new College of Law of ADNU. On July 19, 2017, HS 67 held a successful fundraising golf tournament at KC Filipinas Golf Resort in, San Pedro Laguna with participation from various sponsors, donors, and guests. The tournament was co-chaired by Dr. Antonio Sibulo Jr. and Abonal.

For the month of September 2017, HS 67 will hold one of the first of its seminar series for the university, entitled “Lessons from Bank and Investment Scams”, to be conducted by batchmate and former banker/consultant Frank Ysaac. This will be followed by another seminar on career planning to be conducted also by batchmates coming from different professions, led by Vic Magdaraog. In October 2017, HS 67, jointly with FINEX Foundation, will be holding a two-day business education seminar for the faculty of the University and other schools and colleges in Naga City. In November 2017, the batch’s 50th Anniversary Yearbook will be launched which the editors, batchmates Nilo Ezequiel and Jojo de Jesus, with other writers, are presently putting together. Finally, on December 28 to 29, 2017, the grand reunion and celebration of its Golden Anniversary will be held in the Ateneo de Naga University Main Campus.