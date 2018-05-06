AdNU Press shows unity in diversity in book launch

The Ateneo de Naga University (AdNU) Press formally launched last month 75 books that showed what the school’s top official said their unity in diversity, and that asserted its status as an important player in the country’s publishing industry.

At its “Bungsod” book launch during the 9th Philippine International Literary Festival at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Pasay City on April 19, the regional publishing house—which dubbed itself a “rebel press” in a video shown at the event—introduced the newest titles among the 75 it has released since its establishment in 2005.

These include the poetry collections Hunos: Mga Tula by Allan Popa, Ang Iyong Buhay ay Laging Mabibigo by Mesandel Arguelles, Mga Sugat ng Naligaw sa Gubat by Emman Velasco, Samantalang Sakop at Iniibig by Edgar Samar; the essay collections Archipelago of Stars by Gutierrez Mangansakan, Golden Kumquats in Trieste and Other Travel Essays by Alice Sun-Cua, and Romances: Variations of Love and Rebellions: Note on Independence by Katrina S. Santiago; the television-play collection Pilat ng Digma by Eli Guieb 3rd; the memoir Kapag Sumalupa ang Gunita by the late Rogelio Sicat; and the personal anthology Bamboo Girls and Other Works by Ian Rosales Casocot.

Several works of translation were also launched: Kung Sato Sana si Shakespeare by GB Calleja; Pagtuod: European Stories in Minasbate and Tigaonon by Czech Ambassador to Manila Jaroslav Olša Jr., Enrique S. Villalis, and Clinton Abilong; Paglaum: European Stories in Waray by Olša, Jerry B. Gracio, and Michael Carlo Villas; and Pagkamuot: European Stories in Bikol by Olša, Kristian Sendon Cordero, and Jusan Villaflor Misolas.

Completing the list are the Bansay biographies of student activist and Martial Law detainee Liliosa Rapi Hilao by Alice Gualberto, lawyer and propagandist Tomas Arejola by Evelyn Soriano, Sen. Raul S. Roco by Wilfredo Prilles, Caceres Archbishop Jorge I. Barlin by Jose Fernando P. Obias, and revolutionary general Simeon Ola by Christian Dy.

“In diversity, there is unity. And in our formation of a common language, we have to recognize the diversity that [makes up]our Filipino nation, our Filipino spirit,” AdNU President Fr. Robert E.N. Rivera, S.J. said in a speech.

The books unveiled “are a testament to that common spirit,” he added.

Noting that the event came almost two weeks after Easter, and with it the coming of spring, AdNU Press Director Fr. Wilmer Tria, S.J. called literature “humanity’s response to the benevolence of nature.”

Consequently, Tria said, “humans write prose and poetry about, or in thanksgiving for, the sense of flowers and the beauty of gardens.”

“But behind this well-ordered nature and this redeemed humanity is the Risen Lord,” he added.

According to the Jesuit, AdNU’s mission takes its inspiration from Jesus’ command to his apostles to leave Jerusalem and go to Galilee, to the peripheries, and make disciples of all nations.

That’s “why we at AdNU Press prefer to be a publishing house in the countryside, supporting the works of local writers, and also [those from]our neighboring regions, who also need our support,” Tria said.

‘Audience for critical writing’

In a speech, essayist Santiago said that when she began “writing about arts and culture for the mainstream, I realized that there was actually an audience for critical writing.”

This includes “individual artists and cultural workers in theater, the arts, dance, [and]music, who welcome criticism of the works in some longer discussions,” she added.

These discourses encouraged her to continue writing, according to her.

This led Santiago to write political commentary, in which she said she looked at “governance and politics as text,” and applied “the same kind of critical writing to politics.”

“The shift was a reminder that the thread that ties together culture and politics is the ideology that what one writes—what we choose to write at any given point—is imbued with our own beliefs, if not our own aspirations for better,” she added.

“The past eight years I’ve realized that criticism is actually an act of hope, at least for me. Of course, I started writing criticism at a time before Facebook became the chosen space for critical thought, and before social media made us believe that all opinions, no matter how baseless, actually matter,” the essayist said.

“This is the time before (staunch Duterte supporter) Mocha [Uson], before shameless propaganda, before the current landscape of hate and vitriol. This is the time before critics started being called ‘terrorists,’” she added.

“I’m always asked if I’ve ever been afraid, critic as I am. The chika, or showbiz, answer is that no, I’m not afraid, which leads to the romanticized notions of bravery and courage, which I eschew, as it has become a reason to celebrate a kind of heroism that, too often, is questionable,” Santiago said.

“The real answer to that question is yes, I do get scared, and more and more I realize there is reason for fear. But one also realizes is if the response to criticism is to silence the critic, then there must be some truth to what she says, and that should be reason enough to continue,” she added.