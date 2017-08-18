Adrenaline junkies unite in unique pop-up venue

What do actor Mikael Daez, radio jock Joyce Pring, TV and radio host Sam YG, celebrity Ramon Bautista and DJs Nix Damn P and Patty Tiu have in common? They are all certified adrenaline junkies. They’d often go out of their busy schedules and endless commitments to get their fill of excitement from activities often found outside the city.

Thankfully for them, soda brand Mountain Dew brought the thrill right at the heart of Metro Manila with Dew Nation HQ at Bonifacio Global City.

An entire block of the bustling business and lifestyle district was transformed into Dew Nation HQ, which boasted a slew of exhilarating activities. “It was truly a thrilling sight to see so many Filipinos partake in vigorous activities around like-minded people who share the same passions and lifestyle,” said Kay Paras, PepsiCo Flavors Category manager.

Dew Nation HQ featured a dirt track made for a wild round of dirt racing for those with a need for speed. Racers even got to take 4×4 ATV’s out for a spin and definitely got their fix of speed.

“Sam and I didn’t think ATV courses would be so different from the race tracks we were used to. It was truly exhilarating feeling like a newbie all over again” Pring noted.

Fellow racer Sam YG added “We’re definitely adding ATVs to our to-do list whenever we get the chance! The speed and height we get from jumps is unlike anything I’ve tried before.”

Gamers, meanwhile, were given the opportunity for friendly matches with fellow Dew gamers in a gaming hub. Dew Nation HQ had multiple Virtual Reality consoles for a more hands-on and active gaming experience. Gamers comfortable with the VR process showed off some moves but also shared tips with those eager to learn more and experience Virtual Reality gaming.

“Not too many people realize that gaming requires a lot of skill, timing, and patience. It’s not just mindless button mashing, but you need to think fast and always be one step ahead of your opponent and observe how they retaliate,” Bautista shared.

For those who missed the chance of participating in the unique activity, the Dew Nation HQ promises to pop up soon in a new destination.