Ads ‘more intrusive’ for Filipino consumers

Advertising has become more intrusive in the eyes of Filipino consumers, a market research firm said.

Kantar Millward Brown, in its “AdReaction: The Art of Integration” report, said that 89 percent of consumers were witnessing more ads in the Philippines compared to three years ago.

While 74 percent said the campaigns they see “fit together,” 72 percent also reported being turned off by the sheer volume.

“Consumers feel overwhelmed by advertising from all angles while marketers struggle to make the most of ad formats and channels to best reach consumers,” said Duncan Southgate, global brand director at Kantar Millward Brown.

Marketers were urged to combat the antipathy with integrated campaigns, which Kantar said could improve a campaign’s effectiveness by 57 percent.

It also claimed that integrated campaigns were 31 percent more effective in boosting brand visibility in the market.

“This means that brands can get more impact from their investment,” Kantar said.

Nicco de Jesus, head of media, analytics and digital for Kantar in the Philippines, said advertisers shouldn’t foist huge ad volumes at consumers using traditional methods.

“Instead, marketers must focus on integrating their campaigns to catch consumers at the moment where they are most open to advertising and do it in an enjoyable way. With intelligent use of the right channels and creative messages, marketers can deliver measurable impact,” he said.