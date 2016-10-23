AdU escapes ADMU in overtime

The Adamson University (AdU) Lady Falcons survived the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Lady Eagles in overtime, 65-64, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s basketball tournament at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday.

The Lady Eagles took control of the first half, limiting the Lady the Falcons to only seven baskets, while holding a 10-point cushion, 18-28.

Ateneo’s Jollina Go drained a long jumper with 8:35 minutes left in the third period, 20-33. Jamie Alcoy then answered back with a three-pointer for Adamson, 23-33.

With 3:75 minutes left in the quarter, the Katipunan-based squad completed a 4-0 run through the efforts of Jonette Uy de Ong and Akiko Tomita, 29-39.

Adamson’s Mariz Cacho scored a basket inside the paint off Kathleen Araja’s assist, followed by another trey coming from Alcoy with 59.0 seconds left, 36-43.

Jonalyn Lacson sank both her free throws with Uy de Ong drawing the foul to close the third frame, 38-46.

Lady Falcon Myra Osano drained another three-pointer to open the last canto, 41-47. However, the Lady Eagles ignited an 8-0 blitz to extend their advantage to 13 as Kristina Deacon scored back-to-back baskets, while Hazelle Yam banked two consecutive drives, 55-42.

Alcoy tied the match at 57-all, completing a three-point play and hitting a layup.

Osano sank a trey to snatch the lead from Ateneo with 4:08 minutes left in overtime, 60-57. Uy de Ong then answered back with another three-pointer to set another deadlock, 60-all.

Nathalia Prado notched two consecutive baskets to reclaim the advantage with 9.1 seconds left in the match, 64-63. Alcoy split her free throws with Yam giving away the foul, 65-63. Uy de Ong failed to force second overtime as she also split her baskets from the line, 65-64.

“Well, we got the break, that’s why we had the win. We stayed on our game plan and on what we practiced. We stuck with it even though we’re down by 10, 12,” said Adamson assistant coach John Kallos.

Alcoy top scored Adamson with 16 points, while Prado and Osano added 10 markers apiece. Yam and Go led the charge for Ateneo with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while, Deacon showed a double-double performance of 10 markers and 13 boards.

With the victory, the Adamson Lady Falcons currently sit at the fourth spot with a 5-6 win-loss card, while the Ateneo Lady Eagles hold a 4-7 record at fifth place.

Earlier, the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors beat the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons, 53-39, to clinch their seventh win in the season.

