Advance preparations Ensured smooth school opening in Makati

THE first day of classes in Makati public schools on Monday went off without a hitch owing to advance preparations by the city government in collaboration with the Department of Education-Makati, the Makati Police Department and barangay (village) officials. Makati Mayor Abby Binay said the city’s public schools, consisting of 27 elementary, 10 junior high, and eight senior high schools, have sufficient number of classrooms and teachers to accommodate the influx of students typical during the first week of classes. Some 102 police officers were deployed at police assistance desks in the schools while 16 other policemen were detailed to manage traffic along major thoroughfares near schools, such as Benigno Aquino High School and Fort Bonifacio High School in District II. Binay also acknowledged the successful implementation of “Brigada Eskwela” last month which ensured clean and orderly classrooms and school premises in time for the June 5 opening of classes. Enrollment in Makati public schools is still on-going to accommodate late enrollees.