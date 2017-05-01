Advancing the local animation industry

Bayan Academy’s Technical and Livelihood Center has just completed its Technopreneurship course on 2D and 3D Animation NC III in Quezon City.

The four-month program for 2D animation and five-month program for 3D animation, held in partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMC), aimed to equip Filipino animators with the necessary skills essential to their success, as well as to support ongoing efforts of both public and private institutions to boost job creation within the country’s animation industry.

A total of 50 graduates received their certificates of completion from Bayan Academy for successfully completing 840 and 1,040 hours of classroom training in the 2D and 3D Animation courses, respectively. They also finished at least 120 hours of internship, which included project immersion to further enhance their competencies, and test their attitude and workplace relationships. Of the 50 graduates, 47 already passed the Tesda assessment; while the remaining three are scheduled to take their tests.

Rising talent

One of the scholars is 21-year old Pamela Ladrillo who is currently employed by a local animation studio. According to her, the training she received prepared her for the demands of the job.

“I learned a lot from my training and while it is uncommon to find women animators, I’m confident that I can compete among the best in the industry. I am now a 3D animator but my employer—impressed with my work –- saw my potential to do 3D modeling too,” she said.

For one of the grant beneficiaries, Marlon Rapsing, the course helped him fast track his career in animation.

“The skills I’ve learned, plus the exposure and training I’ve received helped me deliver high-value creative services which made me stand out from the competition,” he said. Rapsing is now with Tycoon Animation, the fastest growing animation company in the Philippines, as a junior animator along with five former trainees.

Sharing Rapsing’s success story are six other graduates of the program who are now 2D and 3D animators in Dreamlords Digital, a direct-to-digital studio based in Las Vegas and Manila, specializing in games and apps.

Another inspiring grantee is Marissa Cassica who left her previous work to pursue her passion. After finishing the program, she was accepted in September 2016 as an artist and production officer at SGNFX, an integrated in-house design and manufacturing company. After three months, she was promoted to operations division head, managing at least 20 people from different departments such as administration, purchasing, design, sales and production.

“Through the program, I was able to improve my skills in layout, drawing, movement of figures, among others. The technopreneurship sessions helped me improve my management skills particularly in dealing with customers and my staff. As a breadwinner, the program also provided an opportunity for my family to improve our way of life,” she said.

With the support from Bayan Academy, some of the freelance graduate artists are also in the process of forming their own Animator’s Guild, a group of young animators formally offering their creative services to industries offering jobs on animation and visual effects such as entertainment, media and advertising companies.

With the era of advanced technology, the animation industry has definitely evolved providing opportunities for aspiring local animators and graphic artists to compete globally given the necessary training and tools.

According to a study conducted by Bayan Academy, the scholars were mostly millennials who strive for recognition and were committed to improving their craft regardless of the amount of time required to complete the training. Interestingly, 20 out of the 50 animation scholars were women, while 11 of the graduates were high school teachers. The participation of women in high-tech, high-impact industry such as this is a breakthrough and one that is highly encouraged.