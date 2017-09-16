The advantage of a balanced forward rotation

The forward swing is something to watch out for. This stage of the swing comprises the hitting zone and impact. The magic happens really fast! The key is to rotate efficiently that stimulates fluidity and continuity.

Tour players will average one second to execute the entire swing. I personally take like 1.3 seconds to do the whole swing, which is actually slower compared to most class A players. There are plenty of ways to swing the club backward and forward. To swing forward, it takes a considerable amount of body and club coordination to maximize club head speed. Strength can be helpful. Thus, you must rotate accordingly.

I believe I have found a way to rotate forward efficiently with the least movement and injury. The key is to keep your spine angle at a 90-degree angle, together with your lower body, face-on, while the upper body is tilted forward from a down-the-line view. During the forward swing, the feeling of the shoulders and the hips must be parallel to each other, even when the shoulders are rotating more than the hips.

When the hips and shoulders are parallel to each other, on the forward swing, the sideward tilting of the body is lessened tremendously. It promotes the best rotation without incurring injuries and muscle pains. It also helps align the spine more in conjunction with the ball position. Therefore, the more constant the body angles are, the higher the quality of the shots become. The tilting of the body whether sideward or forward, will affect the launch angle and the swing plane, respectively.

Address-erect-position Backswing-erect-position Follow-through-erect position

PHOTOS BY BUDDY DE JOYA

To drill the backward and forward rotations, hold a club with your arms crossed against the front side of your shoulders. It is good to stand erect facing a big mirror so that you can see your whole body. Rotate as far backward and make certain that the club stays parallel to the ground, while rotating. Do not tilt your upper body to your right or left.

On the forward swing, rotate the shoulders, torso and hips at the same time, keeping the club parallel to the ground. For a fuller follow-through, you can allow the right heel to move up (right-handed golfers) and keep the knees together at the very end of the forward rotation. Again, do not tilt your body to your right or left.

When your thoughts and your body become accustomed to these motions, you can do the same procedure with your upper body bent forward (forward tilt), just like a normal address position. Rotate as far back, and then rotate as far forward. The rotation must feel as if you are at erect position. Visualize that the club is still parallel to the ground. Although this time, when you have rotated backward or forward, the end of the club points towards the ground, most likely slightly above the ball.

When you get more comfortable rotating with your upper body bent forward, hold the club just like at your normal address. Achieve the same sensations while swinging the club slow but fluid. Do these drills five minutes a day for 30 days.