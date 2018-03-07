Advertising congress kicks off in Subic

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: The country’s biggest annual advertising convention starts this Wednesday at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center (SBECC).

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chairman and administrator Wilma Eisma, who earlier signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with officials of the Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies (4As), said the return of Ad Summit Pilipinas to Subic shows just how much the Subic Bay Freeport has become the top-of-mind location for the biggest event in local advertising industry.

Eisma noted that historically, the advertising convention had brought a record-number of visitors to Subic Bay. This is the third time that the Ad congress is being held here.

About 5,000 delegates from various sectors of the advertising industry are expected to converge in Subic for the Ad Summit from March 7-10.

Summit Pilipinas 2018 overall chairman, Norman Agatep, said this year’s theme is “DIY Your ROI,” with the original meaning of Return of Investment creatively repurposed into topics like “Return on Ideas,” “Return on Innovation,” and “Return on Impact.”

He added that organizers already have a full line-up of speakers for the four-day event, who are expected to regale the crowd with lectures on new paradigms and innovative solutions.

“We are gathering some of the most brilliant minds in the world to enlighten attendees on how best to measure brand success in the fast-evolving marketing communication industry,” Agatep said.

“Monetary profit is no longer the only relevant metric today,” he added. “It’s time to DIY your ROI.”

Ad Summit participants are also expected to watch for the Kidlat Awards which the Creative Guild of the Philippines gives out.

Fast on its way to becoming the most prestigious creative advertising competition in the country, Kidlat recognizes campaigns and efforts that bring themes such as “DIY Your ROI” into reality.